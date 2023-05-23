A record-breaking rower has survived a parachute jump in which his leg was tangled and severely damaged.

Jack Jarvis, from Hamble, Hampshire, said he spent 10 seconds "fighting tooth and nail" to free his leg which had twisted around 180 degrees.

He managed to land at Netheravon, Wiltshire, before being flown by air ambulance to hospital on Wednesday.

Mr Jarvis, who holds a world record for , said he felt lucky to be alive.

Reporter: Lewis Coombes

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.