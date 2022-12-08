Mums who have been supported by a family charity say they are "gutted" it is being forced it to cut services.

Home-Start Hampshire has closed two of its family support groups in Waterlooville and Southampton because it is facing its own financial crisis.

The groups offered support and practical help to parents and children coping with isolation, stress, mental health problems, and money worries.

An urgent fundraising campaign is now under way.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.