A drone has captured a stunning video of the moment the largest ship to ever enter Portsmouth arrived in the harbour at sunrise.

Mein Schiff 3, which has more than 2,000 German passengers onboard, is 965ft (294m) long - beating the record set by Virgin's 909ft-long (277m) Valiant Lady.

The £291m (€360m) TUI vessel, named after the German for "my ship", arrived from Liverpool at about 05:30 BST.

It has been operational since 2014 and boasts 15 bars and nine restaurants. It has a 1,000-strong crew.

Local photographer Marcin Jedrysiak was among those who got up early to watch the ship arrive.

