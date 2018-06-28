Two retired nurses have said it was a privilege to spend years working with patients and their families in the NHS.

Beverley Appleyard, 59, and Liz Marshall, 66, started working at the Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester at the same time.

The pair joined the nursing team in 1991 and both retired 20 years later in 2011.

In the lead up to the NHS celebrating its 75th anniversary, Ms Appleyard and Ms Marshall have reflected on their careers.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.