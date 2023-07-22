A charity is concerned a new law to tackle sexual street harassment will not make a difference to victims.

The legislation will make catcalling, wolf-whistling, following someone or blocking their path a specific offence in England and Wales.

Sexual harassment is already illegal. The bill aims to improve enforcement and targets street harassment with offenders facing up to two years in jail.

Sharon Ellis-Gillard is the director of Dorset-based charity Safempowerment that helps children understand the importance of healthy relationships.

She said: "No-one knows about this law currently. I don't know how it's going to be enforced."

But Donna Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, says she believes it is a step in the right direction.

Video journalist: Hannah Walsh

