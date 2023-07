Lifeboat crews have rescued a man and his dog after their sailing boat crashed into a pier on the Isle of Wight and got stuck.

The large boat became trapped in the supports of Ryde Pier on Saturday evening after its anchor failed to hold.

The pair were taken aboard the Calshot RNLI lifeboat and helped onto the pier.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.