A woman who contracted sepsis from an E. Coli infection in her knee has thanked the NHS for saving her life.

On the day the NHS celebrates its 75th anniversary, Lizzie Glassborow, from Winchester, has spoken of her debt to hospital staff.

After feeling unwell on Mother's Day in March, Mrs Glassborow was rushed to hospital and at one point her husband and daughters were told she might not survive the night.

She has since recovered and has spoken to the BBC about her experience and gratitude for the NHS.

Producer: Pete Doherty

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.