A solar-powered aircraft, developed and designed in Hampshire, has successfully completed its first high-altitude flight into the stratosphere.

The unmanned Phasa-35 has the wingspan of an airliner and is intended for surveillance and communications use.

During the test flight, the plane, developed by Alton-based Prismatic, climbed above 20,000m (66,000ft).

Prismatic CEO Dave Corfield said the team had "done something absolutely fantastic".

"I think people are amazed that a small company like this in Alton can come up with this level of technology. It's an aviation first," he said.

