A man has been arrested after bricks were thrown at several vehicles parked in a street.

Up to 12 parked cars had their windows smashed and wing mirrors broken in Sussex Street, Winchester, in the early hours.

Police said the damage happened shortly before 05:00 BST and officers are still looking for witnesses and for any further damaged vehicles to be reported.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said a 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of criminal damage remains in custody.

