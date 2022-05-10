Women on a night out have shared their experiences of being sexually harassed in public.

The BBC spoke to several women on a night out in Southampton where they talked about "catcalling" and "getting called stuff when you're walking down the street".

Many men and women expressed concern over new legislation that will make sexual-based street harassment a specific offence in England and Wales.

One women said; "I just think men are men, they're just going to be doing their thing."

Her friend added: "An incident will happen, you'll report it to the police, you're probably not gong to find the person that did it so unless it's patrolled properly it probably wont make a difference."

Video journalist: Hannah Walsh

