Police have released the 999 call made by a man after he stabbed his wife to death at their home in Oxfordshire.

Katie Hurmuz-Irimia, 40, was found fatally injured at the address in Wallingford in the early hours of 30 August 2022.

Mihai Hurmuz-Irimia called police, telling them "I think I've killed my wife" before explaining he had stabbed her "all over the place" before taking a shower.

The 29-year-old was found guilty of murder following a trial at Oxford Crown Court.

