A pony has been injured after getting a metal flask stuck on her hoof at a national park.

The foal's plight has led to commoners based on the land in the New Forest, Hampshire, to call on visitors to take their rubbish home and avoid more animals being harmed.

She was spotted limping with the Doctor Who-themed metal cup attached to her leg by a member of the public.

Owner Jenny Tillyer said it was "distressing" to see her "hobbling".