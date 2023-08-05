A 16-year-old boy is jetting off to the US to pursue his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

Elliot Chaffey started playing at grassroots level for Havant and Waterlooville when he was five.

Now, the young central midfielder from Emsworth has gained a scholarship with Presbyterian College in South Carolina.

The team's head coach said he believed Elliot was the youngest player to gain a place on the course and looked forward to welcoming him this weekend.