A turtle nesting site in the Caribbean which was littered with plastic has been cleared by Royal Navy sailors.

Crew on Portsmouth-based HMS Dauntless picked up more than 200kg (440.9lb) of rubbish from the beach in Curaçao.

The vessel was originally deployed to stop drug smugglers and provide aid to the area during hurricane season.

But the British sailors volunteered their time during a logistics stop on the island, to prevent the animals becoming tangled in the plastic.