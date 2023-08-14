An Isle of Wight hospital has come up with a solution for patients struggling to walk long distances.

St Mary's Hospital introduced a buggy patient transport service a month ago, after finding patients getting into difficulty trying to reach the respiratory and cardiac wards.

Both wards are located at the far end of the hospital, at the top of a steep hill.

The buggy service is being used by up to 52 patients and visitors a week and is currently being run by volunteers.

Reporter: Linzi Kinghorn

