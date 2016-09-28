A gold-medal winning Paralympian has criticised retail businesses after experiencing difficulties accessing shops in her wheelchair.

Sophie Christiansen, who has cerebral palsy, said "nothing has changed" since she recorded a video of her trying enter shops in Farnborough, Hampshire, in 2021.

She has called for proper enforcement of the Equality Act.

The government is currently consulting on its new Disability Action Plan.

Ms Christiansen posted a video on Instagram, recorded two years ago, showing her trying to enter a convenience store but stopped by a small step.

