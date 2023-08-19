Two of the original England Lionesses have met young players to share their experiences of playing for their country.

Ahead of the Women's World Cup Final on Sunday, Maggie Pearce and Lynda Hale spoke with players from Hamble FC.

The pair both played in England Women's first ever official international game in 1972.

They talked to the girls about the positive impact the run to the final has had on the continued growth of the women's game.

But they also shared their experience of how it hasn't always been that way.

Video by Lewis Coombes and Hannah Walsh

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.