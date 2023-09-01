A drone pilot was given "unprecedented access" to film a unique dive from the top a 170m landmark spinning to ground level.

The unique footage was captured around the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth.

Award-winning pilot, Hugo Healy, was given special permission by the attraction to film the eye-popping video using a tiny and highly manoeuvrable drone.

Along the way it captures abseiling painters dangling more than 90m above the ground to keep the tower's white surface in pristine condition.

Mr Healy said: "It was an incredibly unique and thrilling shoot, one I will always remember! I'm pleased the team put trust in me to dive such an iconic British building."

