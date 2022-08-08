Portsmouth: Video shows woman, 90, abseiling down Spinnaker Tower
A woman has celebrated her 90th birthday by abseiling 100m (330ft) down a landmark to raise money for charity.
Thelma Forbes, from Ottershaw, Surrey, said the descent at Portsmouth's Spinnaker Tower was "absolutely terrifying".
She has raised more than £2,000 for Woking and Sam Beare Hospice which has cared for several of her friends.
The former air stewardess previously completed a fundraising skydive for the hospice at the age of 75.
