A group of people have been filmed letting off fireworks near the historic warship HMS Warrior in Portsmouth.

Andy Rigby, who posted the video on X (formerly Twitter), said a "drunken crowd" of about 50 people set fire to furniture and rubbish on The Hard at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday.

He said: "They were directing fireworks out into the harbour. There was a noise of smashing bottles.

"I was there for a quarter of an hour, expecting the police to arrive soon, but nothing."

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Portsmouth Historic Dockyard have been approached for comment.

Powered by steam and sail, HMS Warrior was one of the world's fastest and most powerful warships when she was launched in 1860.

