Bus drivers have threatened strike action over what they describe as a "dangerous" route change.

The GMB union said the new Unilink U6 route in Southampton requires a sharp right turn at Six Dials into fast-flowing oncoming traffic.

It has balloted drivers for strike action, claiming the enforced manoeuvre would "endanger staff, passengers and the public".

Bus operator Go South Coast said it had amended the route.

