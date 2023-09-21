CCTV shows the moment a rapist is approached by police before he is arrested.

Two officers are seen in the footage talking to Rosario Dos Reis, 28, convicted of raping a 19-year-old woman in Palmerston Park, Southampton.

The attack took place on 19 February and Reis admitted to the rape part-way through his trial at Southampton Crown Court.

He has since been sentenced to eight years and four months in prison.

