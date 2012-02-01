Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
John '00' Fleming on technology
We spoke to international DJ superstar John '00' Fleming, who appeared at Play nightclub in Hereford.
Some of John's earliest gigs were at the Crystal Rooms in Hereford, before he went on to conquer the likes of Cream, Gatecrasher, Godskitchen and Ministry Of Sound.
More recently, he's been producing and remixing tracks while working with Pioneer, alongside Roger Sanchez and Eric Morillo, on the development of the new CDJ 2000 players.
We began our interview by reminiscing about the former Crystal Rooms nightclub in Hereford.
-
01 Feb 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window