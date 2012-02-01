John '00' Fleming on technology

Video

We spoke to international DJ superstar John '00' Fleming, who appeared at Play nightclub in Hereford.

Some of John's earliest gigs were at the Crystal Rooms in Hereford, before he went on to conquer the likes of Cream, Gatecrasher, Godskitchen and Ministry Of Sound.

More recently, he's been producing and remixing tracks while working with Pioneer, alongside Roger Sanchez and Eric Morillo, on the development of the new CDJ 2000 players.

We began our interview by reminiscing about the former Crystal Rooms nightclub in Hereford.