The Three Choirs Festival organ

Hundreds of people flocked to Herefordshire from across the world to celebrate the Three Choirs Festival.
It's the oldest music festival in the world and rotates between the three cathedral cities of Hereford, Worcester and Gloucester.
This year it took on a special Olympics theme and Hereford Cathedral pulled out all of the stops - literally.
Our faith producer Lizzie Lane was given a birds eye view with the cathedral's assistant organist Peter Dyke.
24 Oct 2012
