Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
School governor on death of head teacher Helen Mann
The head teacher of Sytchampton Endowed First School, Worcestershire, has been found dead at work.
The body of Helen Mann, 43, was found after a teacher training day at the school on Monday.
Dr Stephanie Gait, the school's chairwoman of governors, said support would be given to staff and pupils.
-
06 Nov 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hereford-worcester-20227922/school-governor-on-death-of-head-teacher-helen-mannRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window