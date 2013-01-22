Well, an amazing turnout at the Firefly in Worcester's Lowesmoor for the new Tina V and Mike Mann-run open mic night. Once again I was completely gobsmacked with Ledbury's Mike Knowles and his incredible off-beat ditties ranging from the blatantly offensive via 'parental advisory' to quite acceptable like Greatest Song In The World. Mike's nearly finished recording an 11-song album of which he assures me only one or two will be completely airwave UNacceptable - so with luck there may just be a couple that we can play on-air!

I would love it, also, if the amazing Worcester's Got Talent winning beatboxer AJ Prowse set down a few tracks for posterity.

Doing everything right at the moment are hip-hopping siblings Done By Sunrise - tonight only the pairing of Scott and Jodie warming up for another support slot to Westlife at the LG in Birmingham - watch out world!

It was great to chew the fat at this buzzing event with the likes of Dodgy's Nigel Clark and Doug & Dom of newby Columbia Records signings Peace (ex-November & The Criminal) who've got festival appearances at Latitude, Underground and Lounge On The Farm lined up already - plus a Huw Stephens feature later this month and EP due out in October!. I have to say great work guys - they deserve it.

So many great acts lining up to play, tonight, that closing performers like Craigus Barry AKA The Retinal Circus, 'Canada' Dave Heaton and Naked Remedy's Dave Small (together with Mike Mann and Terry Wall) were limited to only two numbers each - but it didn't matter - it just proved how buzzing the local scene is at the moment - absolutely incredible!

Andy O'Hare

