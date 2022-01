In recent times we've had some fantastic music to make it big from out of Herefordshire and Worcestershire such as Ellie Goulding - now we could have found another one!

Pint Shot Riot, including lead guitarist Rob Clements from Redditch, are a four-piece band, heavily influenced by The Clash and Oasis.

For the last couple of weeks, they've been touring in America and played SXSW in Texas with the likes of Ellie Goulding herself!

