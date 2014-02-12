Residents being rescued in Worcester
River Severn hits 'highest recorded level' in Worcester

The River Severn has reached its highest recorded level in Worcester, matching the peak in the floods of 2007.

At Barbourne in the city, it hit 5.65 metres and there are fears it could rise further. In Worcester, 50 residents from sheltered accommodation were evacuated.

Ben Sidwell spoke to people from Worcester, including Simon Clark, the managing director of Sanctuary Housing Services.

