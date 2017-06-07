Amorous adders fight over female
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Amorous adders fight over female

A research project has been tagging adders in Herefordshire with radio transmitters, so their movements can be tracked.

Nigel Hands, from Ledbury, who has been leading the research, says mapping the snakes' routes will help preserve the right habitats.

  • 07 Jun 2017