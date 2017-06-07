Media player
Amorous adders fight over female
A research project has been tagging adders in Herefordshire with radio transmitters, so their movements can be tracked.
Nigel Hands, from Ledbury, who has been leading the research, says mapping the snakes' routes will help preserve the right habitats.
07 Jun 2017
