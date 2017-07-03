Jenny's Olympic dream
Worcester athlete Jenny Nesbitt sets sights on Olympics

A Worcester long distance runner is dreaming of Olympic glory - as she sets her sights on three games.

Jenny Nesbitt, who runs for Worcester Athletics Club and is a GB international, faces a busy summer.

The 22-year-old has been selected for the European Under 23 Championships in Poland then the World University Games in Chinese Taipei.

