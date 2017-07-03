Jenny's Olympic dream

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Worcester athlete Jenny Nesbitt sets sights on Olympics
A Worcester long distance runner is dreaming of Olympic glory - as she sets her sights on three games.
Jenny Nesbitt, who runs for Worcester Athletics Club and is a GB international, faces a busy summer.
The 22-year-old has been selected for the European Under 23 Championships in Poland then the World University Games in Chinese Taipei.
-
03 Jul 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hereford-worcester-40479755/worcester-athlete-jenny-nesbitt-sets-sights-on-olympicsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window