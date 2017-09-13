A look around a unique micro home
Video

Inside Worcester's unique micro home built for the homeless

A unique micro home, created to tackle homelessness, is ready for its first occupant.

Called the iKozie, it cost £40,000 to build and was the brainchild of The Homeless Foundation with the aim of helping a homeless person transition from hostels to independent living.

