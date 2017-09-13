Media player
Inside Worcester's unique micro home built for the homeless
A unique micro home, created to tackle homelessness, is ready for its first occupant.
Called the iKozie, it cost £40,000 to build and was the brainchild of The Homeless Foundation with the aim of helping a homeless person transition from hostels to independent living.
13 Sep 2017
