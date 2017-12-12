'We've got hedgehogs everywhere'
Video

Hundreds of hedgehogs saved from freezing temperatures

Underweight hedgehogs are proving to be a thorny issue.

A wildlife rescue centre at Beckford, Worcestershire, has been inundated with sick and starving hedgehogs brought in by the public.

The Vale Wildlife Hospital and Rehabilitation Centre has taken in 312 of the animals as temperatures plummet.

They have been venturing out for food during the cold snap, but some are too young and underweight to survive.

