Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shrove Tuesday challenge at Worcester Cathedral
Choristers took part in the annual Shrove Tuesday pancake race challenge at Worcester Cathedral.
-
13 Feb 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hereford-worcester-43048830/shrove-tuesday-challenge-at-worcester-cathedralRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window