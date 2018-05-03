Media player
Abandoned puppy turns rescue dog in Worcestershire
A border collie who was abandoned at six months old has become a rescue dog.
Five-year-old Dyno has found a new home in Worcestershire with a member of Severn Area Rescue Association.
The BBC filmed him during a training exercise.
03 May 2018
