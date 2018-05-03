Abandoned puppy turns rescue dog
A border collie who was abandoned at six months old has become a rescue dog.

Five-year-old Dyno has found a new home in Worcestershire with a member of Severn Area Rescue Association.

The BBC filmed him during a training exercise.

