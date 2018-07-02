Media player
Fish rescued as River Teme dries up
The Environment Agency has rescued more than 130 trout and salmon from the River Teme in north Herefordshire, after baking hot weather saw water levels plummet.
Agency staff have been passing electrical currents through the water to stun the fish, before moving them downstream to deeper waters.
02 Jul 2018
