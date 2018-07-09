Giraffes are tall order for artists
Worcester giraffes are tall order for artists

About 60 giraffe sculptures are forming a trail across the streets of Worcester.

The public art is on display until September.

The 30 largest are 8ft (2.4 metres) tall and have been decorated by artists - they will be auctioned for charity in October.

The smaller "calves" will be returned to the schools and community groups that designed them.

