Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Worcester giraffes are tall order for artists
About 60 giraffe sculptures are forming a trail across the streets of Worcester.
The public art is on display until September.
The 30 largest are 8ft (2.4 metres) tall and have been decorated by artists - they will be auctioned for charity in October.
The smaller "calves" will be returned to the schools and community groups that designed them.
-
09 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hereford-worcester-44773845/worcester-giraffes-are-tall-order-for-artistsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window