Shark rescue video goes viral
A video of a woman pulling a large hook from a shark's jaws has been shared more than 500,000 times on social media.

Filmed off the coast of Florida, it features marine biologist Leigh Cobb, from Wythall in Worcestershire, winning the trust of a whitetip shark by feeding it fish, before making a calm move for the stuck metal.

  • 12 Jul 2018
