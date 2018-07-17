Emaciated horses found at stables
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Emaciated horses found at Worcestershire stables

The RSPCA has launched an investigation after a group of 17 horses were found in a severely emaciated state at stables in Worcestershire.

They were called on Saturday after people living in Stoke Prior went to investigate after becoming worried about their welfare.

The horses are now being cared for by the RSPCA, which hopes they can make a recovery.

  • 17 Jul 2018
Go to next video: How it feels to be locked in a hot car