New £20m fish pass for River Severn

Spawning fish will have an easier time swimming up the River Severn in Worcestershire thanks to a £20m project to introduce fish passes.

The passes will act like aquatic ladders over weirs and locks that have had a dramatic impact on fish populations by making parts of the river inaccessible.

Jason Leach from the Canal and River Trust, which runs the project, said it will have a "vital impact in enabling protected and endangered species to thrive once more".