Miss Wyre Forest: 'I don't call myself a beauty queen'
Sophie Blundell says she doesn't like the term beauty queen, despite being crowned Miss Wyre Forest in November.
As a size 12, she says she does not conform to traditional pageant standards and now runs self-esteem workshops for school pupils, encouraging them to embrace what makes them unique.
The 24-year-old from Stourport says the title is much more about community and charity work than it is catwalks and crowns.
25 Jul 2018
