Ex-minister on life with Parkinson's

Sir Peter Luff has 'normal life' following Parkinson's diagnosis
Former defence minister and Conservative MP Sir Peter Luff says he leads a normal life following his Parkinson's diagnosis.
Sir Peter, aged 63 and chairman of the Heritage Lottery Fund, says he gets dressed, catches the train and goes to work.
He was MP for Mid Worcestershire and left Parliament in 2015.
31 Jul 2018
