Video

Tenzin Choedon said she was given 24 hours to decide whether to leave London and move her family to Kidderminster.

The mother-of-two claimed Brent Council told her they would '"get no support" if they didn't take up the offer in 2015.

22 families have been placed in the Worcestershire town by the London based local authority in the last five years according to the online information directory, CarePlace.

In a statement the council said: "Brent always aims to house homeless people within or as close to Brent as possible."