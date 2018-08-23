'I can't have children after cancer'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Leukaemia survivor Kate Stallard 'can't have children'

Kate Stallard was given days to live after being diagnosed with leukaemia - but the chemotherapy she received saved her.

The treatment though left her unable to have children.

Now in recovery, Kate is an ambassador for Leukaemia Care and wants to raise awareness of the real possibility other women undergoing treatment will be left infertile.

  • 23 Aug 2018
Go to next video: 'Making memory boxes for my children'