The builders helping one of their own
Builders' secret home makeover for one of their own

A man with motor neurone disease has improved access in his home and garden thanks to the support of fellow tradesmen.

The makeover by the Band of Builders charity is for electrician Jamie Thompson and is set to allow him to spend more time with his children.

The 49-year-old from Cradley in Herefordshire said their work was staggering.

  • 04 Sep 2018
