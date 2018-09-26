Anguish for parents of missing student
Thomas Jones: Anguish for parents of missing student

It's a week since 18-year-old trainee teacher Thomas Jones went missing in Worcester.

Appearing live on BBC Midlands Today, his parents Ian and Vicki Jones said they were "going out of their minds" not knowing what had happened to their son.

Mr Jones said the support from friends and strangers had been immense and they had to "dig deep" for their daughter Ellie.

