Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thomas Jones: Anguish for parents of missing student
It's a week since 18-year-old trainee teacher Thomas Jones went missing in Worcester.
Appearing live on BBC Midlands Today, his parents Ian and Vicki Jones said they were "going out of their minds" not knowing what had happened to their son.
Mr Jones said the support from friends and strangers had been immense and they had to "dig deep" for their daughter Ellie.
-
26 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hereford-worcester-45654349/thomas-jones-anguish-for-parents-of-missing-studentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window