'Things will never be the same'

'We got a lot of support from everyone'
The parents of student Thomas Jones have spoken of how the public's support is helping with their grief.
The 18-year-old student disappeared in Worcester during the early hours of 19 September following a night out.
His body was recovered from the River Severn in the city on Friday.
His parents say listening to his music and the support of family, friends and strangers has helped.
03 Oct 2018
