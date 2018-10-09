Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I hide my C-section scars with tattoos'
Sara Pedlingham is getting her torso tattooed to cover scarring left by four C-sections and other abdominal operations.
The mother-of-five from Ledbury, Herefordshire, is self-conscious about her body and the procedure has helped her "get a stomach back".
It will take about 20 sessions to complete with the help of a tattooist trained in scar camouflage.
09 Oct 2018
