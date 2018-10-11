Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Baby giraffe takes first steps at West Midland Safari Park
A baby giraffe has taken its first steps at West Midland Safari Park in Bewdley, Worcestershire.
The Rothschild's giraffe is one of the rarest sub-species in the world, with only about 1,600 thought to be in the wild.
The latest addition was born on 3 October and already stands over six feet tall (1.8m) and weighs over nine stone (58kg).
He is yet to be named, but, like all animals born at the safari park this year, it will begin with "G".
-
11 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hereford-worcester-45829732/baby-giraffe-takes-first-steps-at-west-midland-safari-parkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window