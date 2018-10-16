The biodegradable crisp packet

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Herefordshire firm launches biodegradable crisp packet
A crisps manufacturer has launched a biodegradable packet.
Herefordshire company Two Farmers Ltd says the bags will disappear about six months after disposal.
In October, crisps manufacturer Walkers announced a nationwide recycling scheme for its packets.
-
16 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hereford-worcester-45882051/herefordshire-firm-launches-biodegradable-crisp-packetRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window