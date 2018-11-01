My dream to rescue a 1950s ambulance

Video

A yoga teacher who fell in a love with a decaying ambulance she spotted in a field is appealing for a specialist mechanic to help get it back on the road.

Sarah Bates has christened her 1959 vehicle 'The Buddha Bus' after spending months tracking down the owner, and agreeing a £1,500 price.

She's now got the ambulance near her home in Redditch, Worcestershire, but says she needs expert help to realise her dream of driving it.

Video journalist: John Bray